ORLANDO, Fla. – Korean boy band BTS announced Tuesday night that they will be in Orlando during their 2020 global tour.

BTS stops in Orlando for the “Map of the Soul” tour

The show will take place on May 14th at Camping World Stadium

Tickets for the general public will be available from February 7th

Tickets for the highly anticipated show will be open to the general public on Friday, February 7th, at 3:00 p.m. by Live nation,

According to Ticketmaster, members of the official BTS fan club – called “Army” – Get the first selection of tickets, You only need to pre-register before 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2nd. ET.

Visit the Ticketmaster website More information on pre-sales,

The tour starts on April 11 in Seoul, South Korea. The tour’s North American leg begins April 25 in Santa Clara, California.

The seven-member K-Pop group, consisting of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, will release their seventh studio album “Map of the Soul: 7”, the namesake of the world tour on March 21 February.