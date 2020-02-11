BTS Jimin is an ‘angel’ for his Alma Mater in Busan after important donations: News: KpopStarz

Amid the success of his BTS group, and the recognition he receives in his own country and internationally, BTS Jimin remains humble on the ground after recently looking back at his footsteps and donating a large sum to his alma mater.

The male idol reportedly donated desks and chairs to Busan High School of Arts, his former school where he graduated. According to an official on February 9, Jimin reportedly donated 1200 tables and chairs during his winter vacation, and he did it discretely to avoid much attention through the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education.

According to the male idol, he went to the school in 2011 and the professors and staff of the schools testified how talented Jimin was.

Jimin then said: “Although I could not finish until the first semester of my second year and came to Seoul, I was too attached to my alma mater.” This time he came back to express his grateful heart and he wants to take care of his juniors.

However, this is not the first time Jimin has to send his loving heart and lend his hands to his juniors and his school, but last year, 2019, it was revealed that the male superstar had won 100 million or donated about $ 88,000 in the same school to help students from low-income families who want to pursue art, but their financial affairs become an obstacle.

During the last graduation of Busan Hoedong Elementary school, which was closed after 36 years of service, the ceremony attended and handed over signed BTS CDs to more than 60 students.

Following his good deeds, ARMY, BTS fandom proved that idols are the reflection of their fans, who after knowing BTS Jimin interest and love for Busan as his hometown, different BTS organization and individual Jimin fan club, various donations. Drives had been organized to collect an amount for the city.

“Invictus”, the Jimin fan site has won 10 million for a scholarship, which will also be given to families of students who have struggled to meet their needs for dancing, acting, singing, and pursuing performance.

Furthermore, a “Blood Donation Relay” was organized in honor of Jimin’s birthday last October 2019.

Jimin is indeed not only a talented and skilled person through his dance and singing, but also an inspiration and motivation for his fans and juniors that despite the talent, a big heart is also the key to success.

On the other hand, BTS is currently working for their upcoming comeback, as is the BTS CONNECT, which wants to build a worldwide relationship of five cities and 22 artists who will show their unique characteristics, philosophy and message.

The global project will be expanded internationally, including London, Berlin, Seoul, New York and Buenos Aires. The exhibition already started in London on January 14 and runs until March 6.

