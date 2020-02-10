BTS is just as happy about winning Parasite’s Best Picture as you are

parasite We won the 2020 Academy Awards last night and secured the trophies for best director (Bong Joon-Ho), best international feature film and best original screenplay before we made history by winning the best film. The first non-English film in history to receive the award parasiteThe triumph was both enjoyable for film lovers and deserved for the cast and crew, who was what was widely considered one of the best winners of “Best Film” in the history of the Oscars.

Korean pop band BTS, which delivered photos of director Bong Joon-Ho and star Choi Woo-shik along with a message, received a lot of praise and congratulations last night. Translated from a fan account @ btstranslation7 it says: “Director Bong Joon-Ho, I really congratulate you really really really. #WooshikSshi #ISawYouWipeAwayYourTears.” How Teen Vogue points out that BTS member V is a close friend of Choi Woo-shik and has previously congratulated his friend parasite‘s win at the SAG Awards. Read the following message: