It is the moment we have been waiting for. BTS came on the Grammy red carpet and looked smart and cool in turtlenecks and coats. But it was BTS’s Grammy’s hair that made Twitter flutter. It is much more natural than we are used to from Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Not only do you have all natural hair colors (no blue or pink to find!), We also discovered a possible perm, a darker and longer mane, and even a new blonde. If you know the BTS army, you know that this is big news.

“HIDE THE SCISSORS,” wrote a fan on Twitter. We have to admit that the beautiful members of BTS with long hair look great. Jungkook’s hair has a really interesting dark shade of rust that everyone loves on Twitter. “Jungkook’s hairdresser needs a raise,” wrote another fan. We can’t say more.

As for V, his long hair looks more curly than we are used to.

Many joke that nobody will know who he is in a black suit and dark hair. It’s so easy for the K-Pop star!

Jimin has a new blonde who is dealing with some important accessories. Let’s all take a minute to enjoy this sunny shade. It looks like it grew overnight!

We can’t wait to see what they’re wearing for their next appearance. We feel that their seizures will be a little less neutral and a little more K-pop.