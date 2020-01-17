BTS Map of the Soul: 7 already gives ARMYs so much, and the rollout has only just begun. Shortly after the Bangtan Boys released the very first single of their upcoming project, we already know that the BTS 2020 comeback with James Corden is officially confirmed on the Late Late Show. And it happens very soon.

The ARMYs were already freaking out on Friday, January 17th, after the boys started their Map of the Soul: 7 project with a new track, “Black Swan”. But just as the fans sank their teeth into the “Black Swan” lyrics and meaning, another announcement came over: “Glad to announce that @BTS_twt will return to the #LateLateShow on January 28th to perform ‘Black Swan’ “

If the show looks familiar, it’s because BTS performed on Love Yourself: Her’s late-night program “DNA” in November 2017, and the group returns to the same stage to perform their new music. Yes, that means BTS will perform “Black Swan” live in Los Angeles for the first time on January 28th.

“Be excited about our very first performance of” Black Swan “! #BlackSwan #LateLateShow @latelateshow,” BTS confirmed in a tweet from their official Twitter. And call the armies screaming.

After seeing the incredible short film released together with “Black Swan”, we expect something very impressive once the boys hit the late late stage. We also have no doubt that ARMYs will really tend to look very closely – um, we think we can find clues. After all, it has already been proven that BTS has been dropping references to “Black Swan” for ages. Now is the time to keep our eyes open for new BTS theories.

Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on February 21, while a music video for their lead single is scheduled for February 28.