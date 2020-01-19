BTS 'brother group TXT starts the new year with a Japanese debut and first anniversary FANLIVE: News: KpopStarz

The South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER, known as BTS ‘Juniors from Big Hit Entertainment, can look back on a short story that only debuted in March last year with their first album “The Dream Chapter: Star”. Nevertheless, they are already known for the group, which has achieved some achievements since entering the music industry.

After captivating the K-POP world with their introductory films before the debut in early January 2019, they left a lasting impression with No. 140 on site with their record-breaking debut single “Crown” and their success on the Billboard 200 charts , Also in October of last year they released their first studio album entitled “The Dream Chapter: Magic”, which demonstrated their versatility through the variety of genres when they led the Gaon Album Chart.

Despite their lightning-fast success, the group will not stop working, and they will no doubt leave their mark on the Japanese industry when they released their first Japanese album entitled “Magic Hour” on January 15th with the Japanese version of the song ” Runaway “.

The album was released in 4 unique versions, including the first limited edition A and the first limited edition B, the first limited edition C and a regular edition. The album also consists of the songs “CROWN (Japanese Ver.)” And “Angel Or Devil (Japanese Ver.)” From their first and second albums. The DVD also contains the music video “Run Away” and Making of Music Video.

The five-member groups will give a fan live with fans for the first time since their debut in March. Tomorrow by Together announced via its official worldwide fan base TXT Weverse and their various social media channels on the 14th that they are on the Blue Square I- “2020 Tomorrow By Together Fan Live Dream By Together (2020 TXT FANLIVE DREAM X TOGETHER ) “will be held. Market hall in Yongsan District, Seoul on March 7th and 8th.

The “2020 Tomorrow By Together Fan Live Dream by Together” (2020 TXT FANLIVE DREAM X TOGETHER) is the first performance fan meeting at which Tomorrow By Together has only been visited by fans since its debut. The details will surely be announced soon for fans to follow.

Since its debut in March 2019, Tomorrow By Together has won the Soribada Best K-Music Awards Rookie of the Year 2019, the Global Rookie of the Year and the Asian Artist Awards of the Year 2019 in Vietnam.

The group has also won the eight rookie awards since its debut, including the Rookie of the Year award at the Melon Music Awards 2019, the Male Rookie of the Year award for the “2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards” and the World Wide Fans Choice Award, the Rookie Award of the Year from the 34th Golden Disk Awards and the Physical Best Album category for the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards.

