Do you remember Black Swan with Natalie Portman? If you’re wondering if that has anything to do with the lyrics and meaning of “Black Swan” from BTS in English, the answer is actually “somehow”. The film gives us a good place to start thinking about the inspiration for the latest BTS single from their Map of the Soul: 7 release, and that’s because it plays with so many of the same themes. In Darren Aronofsky’s Oscar-nominated film, we see Portman as Nina: a ballet dancer whose entire life is shaped by her passion, if not her obsession for dance. We see the destructive lengths to which it is sent – a dark path that the Bangtan Boys can possibly identify with.

It is not the first time that BTS has pointed out the darker realities of fame. BTS member Suga has reported in the past about his own pressure, which returns to pursue him, and has referred to every “shadow” – a.k.a. Doubt and / or past – with which he struggles to this day. Which leads us to the fact that the boys have always played with the idea of ​​the multi-layered self, whereby fans are already certain that the Map of the Soul series is based on psychological theories of the “persona” self, the “shadow” – Selbsts and the “Shadow” -self is invested. I myself à la Carl Jung.

If these distinctions ring a bell for Natalie Portman’s Nina, it is because the character is struggling with what is often understood as a disassociative identity disorder – a mental illness that can very well split the boundaries between the individual layers of the self. We see her go mad at the end of the film, all because she can’t keep up with the role she’s been through all her life.

While BTS is nowhere near as serious a result, her latest song relies on the same pressure that led Nina to this condition in the first place. Showbiz is never easy; But sometimes it is so difficult that you wonder who you are.

But what keeps BTS going is the consistent return to her love of music and dance. It is a realization that you see her come to in “Black Swan” because there “I will never be dragged away again / I saw myself inside”. Unlike the Black Swan’s Nina, the BTS boys always hope to approach their art with an awareness of their possible destruction and therefore work even harder to overcome it.

Listen to the following title and read on to read the lyrics in English.

Intro

Do your thang

Now do your thoughts with me

Do your thang

Now do your thoughts with me

What is my thang

What should I say now?

tell me now

yes yes yes yes

ayy

Verse 1

The heart is no longer racing

Play while listening to the music

Tryna pulls up

Time seems to have stopped

Oh, that would be my first death

I was always afraid that this could no longer resonate

Don’t let my heart vibrate anymore

Then it may be how I die my first death

But what if this moment is right now?

Right now

Pre-Chorus

The heartbeat is slowly pulsing in my ears

Try to escape, but jump back into the throat jump jump

No song touches me anymore

A soft cry

Silenced ocean with all light, yes, yes, yes

My wandering feet were in fear, yes, yes, yes

Every noise and tone was cut off

Now kill me

Can you hear me

Slowly sink like in a trance close close close

Fights, but it’s all close to the ocean floor

Every moment becomes eternity

Film it now

Choir

Can you hear me

Do your thang

Now do your thoughts with me

Do your thang

Now do your thoughts with me

What is my thang

What should I say now?

tell me now

yes yes yes yes

Verse 2

lower

Yes, I think I go deeper and lose focus more and more

No, just let me go

Let my own feet carry me

I will go inside myself to the deepest depths that I have seen myself

I slowly open my eyes

I am in my study, it is my studio

The waves pass darkly in the storm

But I will never be dragged away again

I saw myself inside

Pre-Chorus

The heartbeat is racing in my ears

Eyes wide open jump in my forest jump jump

Nothing can devour me, I scream with ferocity

Silenced ocean with all light, yes, yes, yes

My wandering feet stayed in a rut

Every noise and tone was cut off

Now kill me

Can you hear me

Slowly sink like in a trance close close close

Fights, but it’s all close to the ocean floor

Every moment becomes eternity

Film it now

Choir

Can you hear me

Do your thang

Now do your thoughts with me

Do your thang

Now do your thoughts with me

What is my thang

What should I say now?

tell me now

yes yes yes yes