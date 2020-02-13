BTS and Jonas Brothers are confronted during the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020

BTS has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award (Photo: Getty)

BTS faces Jonas Brothers during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020.

Both boys’ groups have been nominated this year in the favorite music group category.

They face tough competition from Fall Out Boy, Maroon 5, Panic! At The Disco and The Chainsmokers.

The recording of the K-pop group by western artists is perhaps welcome by their fameom ARMY, who have often criticized the decision to place K-pop groups in a different category (see last year’s MTV Video Music Awards).

Fans can now vote for their favorites on the Kids’ Choice Awards website and the winners will be announced on March 22 at the Forum in California.

Other nominees are Stranger Things for favorite TV family, The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons for favorite male TV star and Avengers: Endgame for favorite movie.

Joe, Kevin and Nick face tough competition (Photo: Getty)

Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Selena Gomez will fight it out as a favorite female artist. Favorite male artists are Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Marshmello and Justin Bieber.

Lil Nas X is also in favor of his favorite song for his viral hit Old Town Road, which he played with BTS at the Grammy’s earlier this year.

Last night the South Korean group, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope, won the NME prize for the music moment of the year.

The IDOL singers won the honor for their sold-out shows at the Wembley Stadium last summer.

More: BTS



The boys were also nominated in categories, including the best band in the world, the best collaboration and the best music film, although they unfortunately lost to Slipknot, slowthai and Mura Masa and Liam Gallagher.

BTS is preparing for the release of their new album Map Of The Soul: 7, which will be released on February 21.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Vikings’ Alicia Agneson cooks dinner for co-star Ragga Ragnars in adorable Valentine’s Day

MORE: Emma’s Callum Turner “missed four years of his life” because he smoked so much weed