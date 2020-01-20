BTS # 1 for Watching January Idols: News: KpopStarz

On January 19, the Korea Reputation Research Institute published the ranking for the more than 100 brands of this month’s brand group. BTS, which recently released their new title “Black Swan” on the US charts, also dominates the brand ranking and starts the year at the top.

The survey was extracted from a variety of data collected from December 17 last year through January 18, 2020. The data collected includes the Consumer Index, Participation Index, Media Index, Communication Index and The Brand Reputation Index was calculated based on the Community Index data and increased 26.26% compared to December data.

BTS is currently a brand model of several well-known brands, among others for FILA. However, their brand reputation index has dropped 23.79% from December, which is understandable given that it’s only early in the year.

In addition, Jimin was previously rated “ran 1” for the influence and value of his brand, which made him the top seller in the January brand reputation table.

In the meantime, the song they released was their first single that is part of their MAP OF THE SOUL: 7. There was an up-to-date theory of the track that dealt with the inside of members who, as artists, face their hidden shadows.

Red Velvet is in second place with a 35.83% increase in the brand reputation index. The group of girls is currently on a short break after having flu symptoms, and Wendy is still on break due to the accident she suffered last year. However, their rewrapped album “The ReVe Finale: Psycho” continues to dominate the charts and has a long-term impact worldwide. They received an all-kill chart at the time of release, and their track was also featured in front of Psycho, “Zimzalabim”, for an animated show, “Trolls” that shows their popularity.

EXO ranks third, with 23.24 points in its recently published reputation index, amid the controversy surrounding Chen’s marriage and EXO’s ACE desire to knock him out of the group. Their total score is 7,658,217, which is very close to that of Red Velvet with 7,793,658.

In addition, here is the list of top 30 brand reputation in January:

BTS Red velvet EXO TWICE BLACK PINK MAMAMOO NU’EST AOA friend (G) I-DLE SEVENTEEN apink ASTRO OH MY GIRL MOMOLAND GIRLS GENERATION BIG BANG SF9 NCT SUPER JUNIOR MONSTA X FLYER WJSN STRAY CHILDREN Got7 WINNER TXT SHINee itzy APRIL

