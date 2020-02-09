BSP will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar after coming to power in UP: Mayawati

Lucknow Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said Sunday that if her voice comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, her party will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar.

In a statement issued in New Delhi, she said: “As soon as the BSP comes to power (in Uttar Pradesh), it will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar. The previous government of the Samajwadi party had changed its name because of its caste mentality ”

Mayawati accused Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of never honoring Saint-poet Ravidas during their tenure and now giving in to ‘theatrics’ by visiting temples.

Mayawati listed the work done by the BSP to keep the memory of Ravidas alive, saying: “Sant Ravidas Park and Ghat were made in Varanasi, his birthplace, his statue was installed in Varanasi and the Ravidas Samman Puraskar formed “The Santguru Ravidas Rajkiya Mahavidyalay was founded in Faizabad. Apart from that, Sant Ravidas Polytechnic was founded in Chandauli. A bridge over the Ganga River was named after the saint. Help was given to Sant Ravidas Dharamshala in Badaun.”

Former Prime Minister Uttar Pradesh’s claim to rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar came close to proposing to change the name of Basti, a district in the eastern parts of the state, to Maharishi Vashishth.

The district magistrate (DM) of Basti, Ashutosh Niranjan, said that the proposal to change the name of the district had been sent to the income council and that the expenditure was linked to Rs 1 crore.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has changed the name Allahabad to Prayagraj and that of Faizabad to Ayodhya. It has also been named Mughalsarai Railway Station after Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

According to officials, about a year ago during the Basti Mahotsav, Chief Adityanath announced that the Basti Medical College would be named after Maharishi Vashishth, who according to Hindu mythology was the guru of Lord Ram and his brother Lord Lakshman.

Mayawati went to the convention and BJP and said that these parties now surrender to ‘theatrics’ by visiting temples.

The comments of the BSP leader came on a day when congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Varanasi to pray Guru Ravidas on the occasion of his birthday.

“The congress, the BJP and other parties gave no respect or honor to Sant Ravidas during their term of office. But after they are out of power, they surrender to various theatries to realize their vested interests by visiting temples and other places , “Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, she said: “The BSP, on the other hand, was the only party that respected it at different levels during its reign, which the opposition parties are trying to put an end to. This is very reprehensible.”

Ravidas Jayanti, the birthday of Ravidas, is celebrated throughout the country on Sunday. Ravidas, a saint from the 14th century, was the founder of the Bhakti movement in Northern India.

Lakh’s people gather at the Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi to celebrate his birthday on this day every year.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.