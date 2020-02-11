BSP dives into irrelevance in Delhi as trends point to the worst performance of the party since 1993

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) sees its worst performance in the 2020 elections in Delhi with a vote share falling below 1%, early trends show.

Trends show that in the polls in Delhi – which were polarized between Shaheen Bagh and “Bijli-Paani” – BSP received only 0.58% votes.

The BSP challenged its first assembly polls from Delhi in 1993, with candidates at 55 seats and dropping 1.88% votes. In 1998 it had 40 candidates and got 5.76% votes.

This increased in 2003 when the party won 8.96% votes. Having won 206 seats in the 2007 Uttar Pradesh 2007 election, the BSP won two seats in the 2008 election, with 14.05% of the vote.

In 2013, the Mayawati-led party received 5.35% with 69 candidates in the fight. This fell further to 1.30% in 2015, making 2020 the worst performance to date.

The BSP has 70 candidates in Delhi spread across castles and communities. With more than 20 lakh Dalits and 12 reserved seats, Delhi BSP chief Laxman Singh told IANS: “If Dalits only vote for the party, we don’t need anyone else.”

Interestingly, of the 12 reserved constituencies in the assembly in Delhi, only Gokalpuri in 2008 had a BSP MLA. The BSP won two seats in the polls of the assembly in 2008 – one without reservation Badarpur.

Sanjay Kumar had previously told News18.com that BSP’s vote share had improved from 1998 and the party performed well in the 2008 Delhi elections.

Analysis in recent reports shows that BSP achieved 14.05 percent of the votes in 2008 and did not repeat or exceed that figure.

The select reserved seats such as Sultanpuri Majra, Mongolpuri, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Kondli, have since 1993 neither a BJP MLA nor a BSP MLA in its election performance.

