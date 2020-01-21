DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Law enforcement officers from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are looking for ruthless drivers and will warn those who violate road traffic rules will pay the price.

A 7News reporter accompanied a covert narcotic officer on the street as they fanned the area on Monday.

The officers have examined which areas frequently participate in the Wheels Up, Guns Down event annually and plan to patrol these areas.

There were very few dirt bikes on the streets of Deerfield Beach on early Martin Luther King Day.

In recent years, drivers have flooded roads and highways in South Florida. This year has started slowly.

“There are usually swarms – three to 15 all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes,” said the official. “You would only be seen all day.”

He said in the late afternoon that there was usually a lot going on.

“This road here would be a good sign to know if we’re going to do anything,” he said. “This is a busy street and you don’t even hear a motorcycle at the moment.”

Hollywood officials are waiting and waiting in the U.S. 441 and on Hollywood Boulevard.

While it is almost impossible to stop illegal bikers, the usual hot spots where things are quiet can be traced back to the news released by law enforcement officers ahead of the event.

“They believe that the pack mentality, and the more they can come together, seals them off from any law enforcement response,” said BSO Lieutenant Jeffrey Mellies. “You are wrong. You are absolutely wrong.”

Officers are taking advantage of slow activity, but they said they are ready to respond to reports from ruthless drivers as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.