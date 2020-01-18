BSO Seeking a Man Who Tried to Kidnap a Stroller in Deerfield Beach - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 17, 2020

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – The Broward Sheriff’s office is looking for a man in Deerfield Beach who tried to kidnap a woman.

Investigators released a sketch of the subject that tried to kidnap the woman when she walked her dog in Highland Village Gardens Park on Tuesday morning.

Police officers said it was a white male between the ages of 40 and 50. He is about 1.80 m tall and weighs about 40 kg with gray / white hair.

The man is reported to have a stomach and appears to be dirty and homeless.

If you have information about this man’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and you may receive a $ 3,000 reward.

