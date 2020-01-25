BSO Identifies 5 Arrested After Broward County Persecution - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

The chase started in Hollywood around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and ended almost 30 minutes later in Davie.

7SkyForce HD flew over the pursuit, where several law enforcement officers were seen after a black Ford F-150.

The driver behind the wheel was identified as 36-year-old Joshua Perez. He is now facing several charges, including an officer’s heavy battery, escaping with injuries or damage, and attempting to escape law enforcement. He is currently in a $ 39,000 bond.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, MPs were in a Hollywood house to monitor a carjacking suspect from a Miami-Dade County case.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Jean Bienaime, who has multiple warrants for illegal allegations of gun and drug possession.

Officials said two other people were arrested in Hollywood, 31-year-old George Harris and 52-year-old Orlando Armas.

While arresting Bienaime, MPs said the pickup had moved in and hit a silver undercover BSO minivan.

The van left the scene, and the persecution began at that point, the MPs said.

“When the van fled the Hollywood home, four people were inside,” said BSO spokesman Veda Coleman-Wright. “During the persecution, two of these people got out or were released or jumped, a man and a woman.”

The two people exiting the vehicle were not identified.

The persecution later ended in a parking lot at a Wells Fargo corporate building near Orange Drive in Davie, when a law enforcement black SUV hit the truck with a pit maneuver.

Aerial views showed officers with rifles drawn around the vehicle when Perez and an occupant in the vehicle came out with their hands over their heads.

The passenger was later identified as a 37-year-old Moses Jumper. Since then, he has been accused of possessing a gun or ammunition from a convicted criminal and manipulating or fabricating physical evidence.

BSO has launched an internal investigation that resulted from a gross arrest after the persecution ended.

