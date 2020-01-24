BSO extends the SaferWatch app by hundreds of places of worship - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – The Broward Sheriff’s office has announced that the SaferWatch app now includes places of worship that offer community members an additional level of security.

Gregory Tony, sheriff of Broward County, spoke on Friday morning in the Broward County public security building near Fort Lauderdale.

The SaferWatch app has already been implemented in schools across the state and the authorities said they have had great success with it. This led to an expansion of use in places of worship.

Tony said the app was vital to preventing suicides and crimes in schools in Broward County, and now 850 places of worship will use it too.

“What else can we do? How can we extend this particular application that we’re successful in schools to our homes?” Said Tony. “We’ve gotten pretty creative and started looking at different things. Now we’re setting up SaferWatch in 850 different places of worship in Broward County. “

Every user can report suspicious activity anonymously via the app on their smartphone.

Videos, images and audio files can be uploaded to report potential threats received by BSO in real time.

“This is a way we can create a different sense of security in our community (and) to have more access to communication with our law enforcement agencies,” said Tony.

Users can choose to receive notifications from public places they visit frequently.

“We have a major threat across the country to our religious houses of worship,” said Muslim-American Alem Udin. “I think it’s important that we implement security.”

The authorities soon want to extend the app to airports.

