New Delhi: ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC were the three most profitable power supplies in 2018/19, while BSNL, Air India and MTNL suffered the highest losses for the third time in a row, according to a poll submitted to parliament on Monday.

The Public Enterprises Survey 2018-19, which shows the annual financial performance of all central power supplies, found that the top 10 companies claimed a whopping 94.04% of the total losses of all 70 loss-making CPSEs during the year.

The three top-selling PSUs, including the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC, contributed 15.3%, 9.68% and 6.73%, respectively, to the total profit of all profitable CPSEs.

The State Trading Corporation of India, MSTC and Chennai Petroleum Corporation, which were profitable CPSEs between 2017 and 18, suffered losses between 2018 and 19.

The total income of all CPSEs in the period 2018-19 was 24.40.748 rupees, compared to 20.32.001 rupees in 2017-18, which corresponds to a growth of 20.12%.

KPdS ‘contribution to central wealth management in the form of excise duty, customs, GST, corporate tax, interest on central government loans, dividends and other duties and taxes was 3.68.803 billion rupees in 2018-19, compared to 3 billion rupees. 52,361 crore in 2017-18, which corresponds to an increase of 4.67%.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises, publishes the Public Sector Business Survey on Central Public Sector Performance (CPSEs) every year.

According to the survey, there were a total of 348 CPSEs as of March 31, 2019, of which 249 were operational. The remaining 86 were under construction and 13 were in the process of closure or liquidation.