Bryant’s death meets son of the Mexican singer Close to Home

HANCOCK PARK, California – It’s a homage that stretches 20 meters in length and has been painted by several artists, each of whom has a story about how Kobe Bryant plays or how he inspired it.

But for an artist here, the morning of January 26 felt extremely familiar.

“Throughout the years in 2012 it was like the same thing, it was about the same time in the morning, the weather was the same thing, you know you turn on the news and see that a helicopter crashed and you even know how the pictures look was the same, so everything was really weird and scary, ”said Mikey Rivera.

Rivera is the son of legendary Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, who was killed in a plane crash in Mexico on December 9, 2012.

“The month before my mother died, the last gift she bought me was a ticket to the Lakers and it was incredible. I was so happy and thankful that I appreciated it all the more when she left, “said Rivera.” And now, when she saw Kobe pass, it was her last gift to me to see him and it made the loss only much stronger and that’s why I have so many strong memories. “

The mural Rivera is painting is on the corner of West 1st Street and North La Brea Ave. on the Custom Auto Craft Building. The group of artists, led by muralist Levi Ponce, donates their time to make it happen. I

It is expected to be ready by February 2nd. For Rivera, the mural is his way of directing his grief for the NBA superstar. He says that while he never met Bryant, he now feels connected to his family.

“You can only imagine what your whole family is going through, I mean, I’m sure I can imagine a bit, but it will never get easier and this morning will be freshly remembered for the rest of their lives,” said Rivera.

He says what brought him from losing his mother was that he had his family by his side. A support system that not only comforted him but also helped him heal.