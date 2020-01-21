Bruno Guimaraes breaks the silence about the transfer of Arsenal while Edu tries to close a deal

Bruno Guimaraes has broken his silence in the transfer links of the Arsenal (Image: Getty)

Arsenal’s transfer objective, Bruno Guimaraes, has spoken for the first time about speculations that link it with a move to the Premier League in January.

The Brazilian midfielder has become a goal for Arsenal, which is seeking to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s team this month while trying to compete for a spot in the top four.

Guimaraes, 22, has become a key player for Athletico Paranaense since joining the Brazilian club in 2018 and is valued at £ 21 million.

Last week, it was reported that the technical director of Arsenal, Edu, had to hold talks in London with representatives of Guimaraes, and now the Brazilian has responded to the transfer links.

He told SporTV: ‘What I asked my agents was that the transfer is good for me and for Atlético Paranaense.

‘I know clubs are in conversations … it’s hard to choose. They are all great teams. “

In addition to attacking Guimaraes, Arsenal has also been strongly linked to a movement in January for PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa.

Responding to Arsenal’s interest in Kurzawa, PSG sports director Leonardo said: “At the moment we have not had any discussion with Arsenal.”

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, added: “I haven’t talked to Layvin or anyone else about his departure this winter.”

‘Layvin is number two behind (Juan) Bernat in the left-back position. “We need him and he has played well recently.”

