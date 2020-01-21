Bruno Fernandes 'tells his close friend' that he is confident of securing the transfer from Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly told a close friend that he was “confident” that he would complete a transfer to Man Utd in January.

Negotiations about the midfielder’s move from Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford have stalled this week.

According to the protocol, Fernandes is entitled to a £ 5m bonus under the current contract, which will be passed on to his agent Miguel Pinho if Lisbon receives an offer of at least £ 50m worth of services.

United is said to have made an offer of this amount as a guaranteed prepayment, with additional fees depending on performance-based awards.

However, Lisbon has now argued that the add-ons are unrealistic and would like to seek a deal starting at £ 60m.

(Image: Global Media Group / Sipa USA)

Sporting president Frederico Varandas told United that he was not willing to release Fernandes for less than this amount, but was ready to approve a sale if the Red Devils increased their offer.

United has been hesitant to add more clauses to the deal to keep the price down.

Given that other clubs are considering switching to Fernandes this summer, United’s chiefs are keen to seal the transfer this month.

However, the midfielder should be confident that the transfer will be successful

(Image: Global Media Group / Sipa USA)

Personal conditions have already been agreed with the 25-year-old, who also desperately wants to switch to the Premier League, after he had to switch to Tottenham on the cut-off date in August.

A close friend of Fernandes shared the record on Monday that the Portuguese international is confident of reaching an agreement.

United is also targeting Birmingham youngster Jude Bellingham to continue building on the future.

The 16-year-old is experiencing a breakthrough campaign with the Midlands Club that wolves are also interested in.

But Bellingham is said to be unsure of a transfer to either side as he would likely join the U23 teams.

Bellingham’s Athletic report suggests resigning from regular first team football could affect his career opportunities.