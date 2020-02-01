Bruno Fernandes starts for Manchester United against Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer immediately threw Bruno Fernandes into action for Manchester United and handed the midfielder his debut against Wolves.

The Portuguese midfielder signed for the club this week in a move that could be worth £ 68m as soon as add-ons are included.

Fernandes has a great reputation for winning prizes in Portuguese football in the last two players of the year.

The Sporting midfielder, 25, expects to bring goals and helps a United party who is struggling for the goal and is left without the injured Marcus Rashford for at least two months.

The teams

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fernandes, Fred; Mata, Pereira, James; warlike

Wolves: Rui Patrício; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty; Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traoré; Raúl Jiménez, Diogo Jota.

