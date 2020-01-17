Bruno Fernandes will play in the Lisbon derby on Friday between Sporting and Benfica, despite the ongoing Manchester United negotiations for the midfielder.

Fernandes is eager to join United and has had talks with the Old Trafford club in which the influential agent Jorge Mendes participates.

United and Sporting have not yet agreed on a rate, with the Primeira Liga club hoping to secure the second highest sale in the history of Portuguese football.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

But Fernandes will not be allowed to leave before Friday’s derby at the José Alvalade stadium, with Sporting out of the rhythm at the top of the league.

“The only certainty I have is that Bruno Fernandes will be present against Benfica,” said Silas, the Sporting coach on Thursday.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/22 Rosemary – 7

fake images

22/2 Wan-Bissaka – 7

AP

03/22 Lindelöf – 6

Manchester United through Getty Imag

22/4 Maguire – 7

fake images

5/22 Williams – 7

fake images

6/22 Fred – 6

Pennsylvania

7/22 Matic – 6

AP

22/8 Mata – 8

Party Man

fake images

9/22 Greenwood – 6

EPA

10/22 James – 6

Pennsylvania

11/22 Martial – 7

AFP through Getty Images

12/22 Ruddy – 7

Pennsylvania

13/22 Dendoncker – 5

EPA

14/22 Coady – 5

AP

15/22 Saïss – 6

fake images

16/22 Doherty – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

17/22 Neves – 5

REUTERS

18/22 João Moutinho – 6

AP

19/22 Castro Otto – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

20/22 Net – 7

Manchester United through Getty Imag

21/22 Jiménez – 7

EPA

22/22 Traoré – 6

EPA

1/22 Rosemary – 7

fake images

22/2 Wan-Bissaka – 7

AP

03/22 Lindelöf – 6

Manchester United through Getty Imag

22/4 Maguire – 7

fake images

5/22 Williams – 7

fake images

6/22 Fred – 6

Pennsylvania

7/22 Matic – 6

AP

22/8 Mata – 8

Party Man

fake images

9/22 Greenwood – 6

EPA

10/22 James – 6

Pennsylvania

11/22 Martial – 7

AFP through Getty Images

12/22 Ruddy – 7

Pennsylvania

13/22 Dendoncker – 5

EPA

14/22 Coady – 5

AP

15/22 Saïss – 6

fake images

16/22 Doherty – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

17/22 Neves – 5

REUTERS

18/22 João Moutinho – 6

AP

19/22 Castro Otto – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

20/22 Net – 7

Manchester United through Getty Imag

21/22 Jiménez – 7

EPA

22/22 Traoré – 6

EPA

“When we have such an athlete, it is normal for many teams to want it, but tomorrow it will be there unless a disaster occurs.”

Silas added: “He is an extraordinary player, the best and most valuable in the league, as he was last season.

see more

“I heard someone say it’s not worth the money you’re talking about and it’s true, it’s worth much more.”

“In addition to attacking better than anyone in our country, he still does his best to defend.”

Fernandes was closely linked with United during the summer, although senior club sources distanced themselves from the player at the time.

United’s need for midfielders and creative players has grown since then, with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay missing from an injury.

.