Bruno Fernandes is switching to Man Utd for bonus payments

Bruno Fernandes’ move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United has been reportedly postponed as the Portuguese club is not satisfied with the payment system offered by United.

The 25-year-old has been relegated to the Premier League since his sensational 2018-2019 season, in which he scored 33 goals in 53 games for Sporting.

It looked like he was on the verge of moving to Old Trafford, and Sporting were expected to finally play for Benfica on Friday night.

However, according to Sun United’s £ 34m offer plus a further £ 25.5m add-ons, this is unacceptable to Sporting, as they don’t think they will ever see the money associated with success.

Bruno Fernandes in action against Benfica

(Image: Global Media Group / Sipa USA)

The deal proposed by United is said to include bonuses for Sporting if they win the Premier League or Champions League while Fernandes is there and an additional payment if he ever wins the Ballon d’Or.

Sporting believes, however, that these three things are all unlikely and therefore prefer to get more money in advance.

After the Lisbon derby against Benfica, which Sporting lost 0-2, his manager Silas admitted that he is not sure what the future will look like for Fernandes.

When asked if he had played his last game for the club, Record’s Sporting boss was quoted as saying, “I hope not. So far we don’t know and Bruno doesn’t know either.

Fernandes’ future is still uncertain

(Photo: MARIO CRUZ / EPA-EFE / REX)

“We’ll try to keep him going for more games, but it’s not up to us. The only wish I have is the best for him.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also refused to talk about Fernandes on Sunday before the Red Devils game against rival Liverpool.

“We are currently focusing on this team.”