Bruins, Maple Leafs, Flames, Player Contracts, More

In today’s NHL rumor summary, there is news that the Boston Bruins are targeting as their primary target at the NHL trade deadline, more that are targeting the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames? Finally, to what extent will player contracts play a role in the transactions made during this year’s trading hysteria?

Bruins target Kreider on everyone else

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston says New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider appears to be the main target of the Boston Bruins by the February 24 deadline. The way they plan to run a business should be the most intriguing part.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kreider is a natural left winger where the Bruins have a certain depth. Brad Marchand, Jake DeBrusk, Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen are all from the left, which means that Bjork and Heinen could be moved to the right.

The Bruins will also have problems with Kreider’s salary given the CapFriendly projects, the team will have a ceiling of $ 712. Even if the Rangers kept the maximum 50% of his salary over $ 4.6 million in commerce, Boston would need to take other measures. If you include the bonuses earned by team players (which extend into the 2020-21 season), Kreider is an expensive luxury that the team probably can’t justify.

All of this assumes that Boston outbids any other interested team.

Maple Leafs watch some players

Sportsnet Luke Fox suggests the Maple Leafs are chasing New York Rangers goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev. This is not news because this rumor has been around for some time. However, he also adds San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon or Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic to this list.

Travis Hamonic, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fox believes that to acquire Dillon, the Leafs should be ready to move either a prospect like Dmytro Timashov or Jeremy Bracco and perhaps a choice later. Acquiring Hamonic would cost a young striker like Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson or Alexander Kerfoot.

If Georgiev is not available, Fox suggests that the Leafs could consider Casey DeSmith of Pittsburgh, Ryan Miller of Anaheim or Aaron Dell of San Jose as plan B options.

Flames Key business goals

Darren Haynes of The Athletic took a look at 10 possible trade targets for the Calgary Flames before the deadline. He notes that the Flames are the only NHL team without a right winger at the moment. They will probably want to answer it.

Looking at the players with terms, Haynes highlights Kyle Palmieri of the New Jersey Devils, Josh Anderson of the Blue Jackets, Kasperi Kapanen of the Maple Leafs, among others.

Wayne Simmonds, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Looking at the pure rentals, he notes that Tyler Toffoli, Wayne Simmonds and Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be the main targets. Haynes writes:

All this to say that Pierre LeBrun, NHL chief columnist for The Athletic and NHL Insider for TSN, announced last Thursday that Brad Treliving was browsing the commercial market for – specifically – a right-wing attacker, no kidding!

source – “Flames player, Flames general manager Brad Treliving should consider when looking for a right striker” – Darren Haynes – The Athletic – 20/01/2020

Expect the contractual slot machine to play a big role in the trades

One of the things that could keep the action from getting hot and heavy in the NHL over the next few weeks is the number of contracts that slot machine teams have and aren’t available to add players to. No team can exceed the maximum of 50 on a given list and many teams are at 48 or 49.

Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders attends the 2019 NHL Draft (Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

Some of the teams that would buy before February 24 are teams like the Edmonton Oilers (48), Dallas Stars (48), New York Islanders (49), Pittsburgh Penguins (48), Lightning from Tampa Bay (48) and it could hinder their ability to make moves if they don’t first deal with teams who don’t have as many contracts and are sellers.

If a team like the New York Rangers – who only has 46 contracts – decides to sell, they could go to 43 or 42 and start taking contracts with other people in exchange for choice. This would allow buyers to free up space on the list.

Obviously, some teams can do things internally to improve their own situation, but don’t be surprised if we start to hear about these types of transactions so that the teams have the flexibility they need.

