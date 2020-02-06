Bruce Campbell responds to Sam Raimi director ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel

Bruce Campbell responds to the shock announcement that director Sam Raimi is talking about taking over Scott Derrickson to manage Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While fans are still recovering from the news that Spider-Man director Sam Raimi may be replacing Scott Derrickson on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bruce Campbell had a vague response to the news about his old associate. Fans will remember that Bruce Cambell worked with director Sam Raimi on a number of films, including the Evil Dead series and cameos in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy.

When the news came that director Sam Raimi is talking about the follow-up to Doctor Strange, Bruce Campbell went to Twitter to respond to the announcement. Many fans responded quickly by asking him if Bruce Campbell could come into the film. In fact, Bruce Campbell’s reaction would in itself constitute a pretty good dialogue in the sequel to Doctor Strange of the fan’s favorite star. Watch Bruce Campbell below who responds to the news about Sam Raimi.

Huh. That is not strange at all. https://t.co/umGE7cosg3

– Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) 6 February 2020

Want to see Bruce Campbell’s cameo when director Sam Raimi incorporates Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness? What would you like to see from the sequel to Doctor Strange by Sam Raimi? Sound out in the comments below!

Details about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently limited, although there is reportedly Marvel Studios’ first real trip to the horror genre. In addition, the Disney Plus mini series WandaVision will also serve as the run-up to the follow-up to Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Has a script written by Jade Bartlett and will play the lead role in Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still scheduled for release in theaters on May 7, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on Spider-Man, Sam Rami, Doctor Strange and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn it!

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.