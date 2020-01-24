Photo: Eric Gay / Associated Press

In the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, triple NBA champion Bruce Bowen spoke to the media on Thursday. Bowen took a short break from his duties at Jr NBA Cares to talk about the San Antonio Spurs and the current direction of the franchise.

“I think a lot of teams have problems when they have new and young players. I think that’s what you see with the San Antonio Spurs.”

The Spurs currently occupy eighth place in the Western Conference with a record of 20-23. The last time they missed the playoffs was in 1997. Many expected their 21 consecutive playoff appearances to end last season, but they ended season 48-34 in the seventh seed.

It remains to be seen whether they can improve their playoff record this season. But if you do that, you have to fight beyond the first round. Something they haven’t done in the past two seasons.

The 48-year-old, who won the Spurs championships in 2003, 2005 and 2007, emphasized the importance of keeping a competitive product on the floor, even though there was a small renovation in San Antonio.

“As with any other, you have to face this challenge. I don’t think anyone in the organization feels bad. What is important is to make sure that you have a competitive product on the market and something that you can be proud of. That happens in time. “

“I don’t think you can see situations where people are not happy with the efforts of the guys on the San Antonio Spurs right now. Just like any other organization. But it’s just a little bit more special about this organization because of them was so successful. “