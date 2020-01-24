Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sport

While the Cleveland Browns continue to look for ways to fill the position of offensive coordinator, former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was spotted at the Browns facility on Friday.

According to Jim Trotter and Jordan Raanan from ESPN, McAdoo is in the team’s facility to meet with the team. While it is currently unknown whether he will be interviewed, the former head coach may be a candidate for Kevin Stefanski’s staff.

McAdoo was interviewed earlier this month for the position of Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator. He also interviewed a spot on Cliff Kingsbury’s staff at the Arizona Cardinals last season. The 42-year-old coach has not returned to the sidelines since his release from the Giants in 2017.

Before becoming New York’s head coach, he acted as an offensive coordinator (2014-15). He also worked for Mike McCarthy’s staff in various roles from 06-13.

McAdoo had excellent experience in telephoning and working with different position groups in Cleveland. He hasn’t been able to find an NFL job yet, but it might not be long before he makes another appearance on a coaching staff.