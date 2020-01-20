Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sport

When the Cleveland Browns hired former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach earlier this month, it turned out that Cleveland could target another member of the Vikes organization.

That could soon come to fruition. According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns could hire Viking deputy director-general George Paton this week as the new director-general.

Paton interviewed Browns over the weekend and apparently was very impressed.

This is not a surprise. Paton has been with the Vikings for the past 13 seasons, serving under the respected general manager Rick Spielman.

His relationship with Stefanski could lead to a seamless transition after Cleveland was replaced by John Dorsey, the former head of the front office. The two have worked together in Minnesota for the past 13 seasons.