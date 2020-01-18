A black man from Washington, DC, who moved to Iowa on a soccer scholarship in the 1970s, had the vision of giving a voice to the Black and Brown community in one of the whitest states in America.

Today, according to its co-founder, the Brown & Black Forum is the fourth oldest presidential forum in the country Wayne Fordand there’s a voice to a new generation, Gen Z and Millennials.

“I recognized Generation Z and the Millennials and it’s their time,” said Ford BET. “We baby boomers had our time, but it’s their time now.”

For the first time in its history, the Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum broadcasts live on all VICE news platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and VICE.com.

Ford attributes to his son Ryan Ford, by Cashmere Originals with the vision of aligning the forum to the younger generation via a media platform they love.

“It was my son who said,” Daddy, keep up with the times, “Ford said to BET.” He said, “Dad, you had a good run, but you are a baby boomer. What will make life longer than you’re dealing with the younger generation? “

Ryan came up with the idea of ​​partnering with VICE TV and called it “nervous, just like you, Daddy,” Ford recalled.

Ford agreed that VICE TV is exactly what the forum needed.

According to a press release sent to BET, VICE TV is broadcasting the day’s events in a news special at 9:00 p.m. in addition to live streaming. ET / PT with the best moments of the forum and highlights of the candidates.

This year is the eighth year of the forum and the largest participation of candidates in its history, the press release said.

Participants are Vermont Senators Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete ButtigiegMinnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warrenbusinessman Andrew YangColorado Senator Michael Bennet, former governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrickand former Maryland Congressman Jwithout Delaneythe forum’s press team confirmed with BET.

The forum focuses on bridging the gap between Latin American and African American communities across America to mobilize and motivate brown and black communities to participate in the political process. The forum will conduct the much-needed dialogue on five priorities: criminal law, immigration, education, economic development and health.

By 2020, Millennials and Gen Z will make up 37% of the voters and, according to the press release, will be one of the most racially and ethnically diverse generations of voters in American history.

Ford remembered the first time he invited a presidential candidate to Iowa before the Brown & Black Forum was officially founded. “It was 1976 in a nightclub in the hood” and Jimmy Carter visited, said Ford BET.

“I thought,” God, I’ve got something going on, “said Ford.

He did it again in 1984 when Jesse Jackson ran for the president.

“Now we have a black man running and I’m in the right place at the right time to open the Black and Brown Forum,” he said.

The forum was originally called “Black & Brown” and was later changed to “Brown & Black” because “we realized that there would be more browns than blacks in America,” said Ford.

Jackson participated along with all “presidential candidates (at the time) and the rest are history,” said Ford.

Working with Cashmere Originals and the Brown & Black Forum, VICE News, as the point of contact for the growing population of Gen Z and millennials, is the only forum of this electoral cycle that aims to give voice to some of the most underrepresented people in American communities , it says in the press release.

“The baby I grew up in in a nightclub since 1976 is now the fourth oldest minority presidential forum in the country,” Ford proudly told BET. “I’m a black from Washington, DC, and my dream was good for me.”

(Photo: (left to right) Wayne Ford and Ryan Ford / Ryan Ford Facebook)

