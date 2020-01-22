MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – Witnesses, and possibly even victims of a ruthless driver in Broward County, have turned the tables on the driver who hit them after chasing him in Miami-Dade County.

This suspect was temporarily arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and released.

He was seen next to his broken Nissan Altima limousine, which lacked at least one front tire, as he waits for an arrest warrant from the Broward Sheriff’s Office that will investigate the case since it began in their jurisdiction.

The incident started in the West Park area, near State Road 441 and Pembroke Road, on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m.

According to the FHP, the driver hit several vehicles and did not stop.

The drivers involved followed the driver on I-95 towards Miami-Dade County and stopped in the Miami Gardens Drive area west of the Interstate.

7News cameras showed the subject with closed eyes in the rear of a FHP cruiser.

One of the victims involved in the escape said he had taken care of his own affairs when he was struck alongside his car along with a few other cars.

Then he started to pursue the issue, stopped, and subjected him to northeast Miami-Dade until law enforcement arrived.

“We chased him around for about 35 minutes,” he said. “He lost one of the tires and was on the rims, only on I-95, which was swinging everywhere, so we had to stop here. We had to stop here. We were waiting for the cops to show up and now he has been arrested. “

However, the subject was not officially arrested, but detained and held in the FHP cruiser. Since then, he has been released from FHP detention and has been released until the BSO files justifying his arrest.

When asked if he had hit several vehicles in Broward County, the driver said, “Do you see my hand? I have cuts on my hand. I was knocked down by a Lyft. “

In a statement, BSO spokesman Veda Coleman-Wright said why a person accused of driving and driving multiple cars could leave after being detained.

“Investigators at the Broward Sheriff’s Office believe that the driver will be arrested for the offense if the driver leaves the scene without injuries,” said Coleman-Wright. “There are legal restrictions that dictate when law enforcement officers can and cannot arrest outside of their jurisdiction. To ensure that the driver is held accountable for his actions, the detectives of the Broward Prosecutor’s Office present documents for arrest. “

However, BSO has not said when an arrest could occur.

