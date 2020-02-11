Broward County school district faces recoil over delays in school renovations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Hundreds of public school buildings in Broward County are in urgent need of new roofs.

Voters approved the money for the repairs years ago, so taxpayers want to know why the repairs aren’t nearly complete.

“We have schools where people are sick because the roofs are not yet ready. The air conditioning components are not yet ready,” said Anna Fusco, president of Broward Teachers Union.

What takes so long?

Many answers to that question were discussed at the school management workshop on Tuesday, but not so many solutions.

“We currently have five to six companies with experience working with Broward County schools on their roofing program,” said SMART project manager Dan Jardine.

That means that only five or six construction companies are trying to complete 17 million square feet of roofing. That is 308 football pitches for repairs and replacements of roofs.

“The facility working group has been around for more than eight years, a lot has gone aside here,” Dr. Nathalie Walsh.

During the public commentary part of the workshop, the trial was called a bad process with failed planning.

Area contractors agreed to say that they would like to take over part of the project, but said their companies were rejected in what they call a complex application process that is constantly evolving.

Contractors who are active in the projects say that they are not paid on time.

“Someone has to take responsibility for that and find a way to fix it, because again people won’t come to work for us,” said Robin Bartleman, a member of the Broward County school council.

Taxpayers wondered why some school building projects are followed and completed quickly, but the roofing, part of the so-called SMART program renovations, does not seem to be treated in a way that is, well, smart. Chief Inspector Robert Runcie said he hopes to resolve the delays as quickly as possible, but quick solutions may not be the same as quick construction.

“We are not going to meet this 2023 deadline,” said a woman.

