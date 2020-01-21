Broward County Declares Cold Weather Emergency Before Cold Weather - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 21, 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Broward County officials have announced a cold weather emergency before the temperature drops.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 1940s on Wednesday morning.

As a result, the district officials declared a cold weather emergency from 6.30 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials have set up cold night shelters for the homeless at the following locations:

Pompano Beach

Northeast Transit Center

Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. & Dixie Hwy.

(Pick-up location only)

The Salvation Army

1445 West Broward Blvd.

(Shelter and pick-up location)

Broward Outreach Center

2056 Scott St.

(Shelter location for individuals. No families)

Homeless people are advised to go to the pick-up and accommodation location by 6 p.m. at the latest. Tuesday for transportation or access to the shelters

Officials said that if the weather forecast changed, shelters could be expanded or canceled. For more information, contact the Broward County Homeless Hotline at 954-563-4357 (HELP).

