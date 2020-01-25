Brothers charged with murder after a man was shot dead in KC on Thursday news

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Two Kansas City men were charged with the murder of a man outside the 7600 block on Monroe Ave. was found dead.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 23-year-old Malik Sherman and 27-year-old Micheal Sherman have been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and two armed crimes. They are brothers.

According to court records, the police went to the apartment complex on Thursday after someone called and said that there was shooting.

When the police arrived, they found the victim’s body outside the home. He was identified as 22-year-old Andre D. Tolan.

Three suspects were detained. The Sherman brothers told the police that they were in a vehicle with Tolan and were driving on 68th Street for a drug transaction.

They said they left this area after seeing a man with a gun. One of the brothers said the man might have fired a shot at them.

Then the Sherman brothers and Tolan drove back to the apartments. Both brothers said they shot Tolan after he got out of the car.

They believed that he was involved in preparing them for the possible robbery on 68th Street.

The prosecutor requested $ 300,000 in cash.

