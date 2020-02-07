Brother from Colorado and sister from Lee’s Summit convicted for marijuana conspiracy News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A sister and brother were convicted Friday for their role in a marijuana distribution where marijuana was sent from Colorado to Missouri.

Natalie McNeil, 34, from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Tanner McNeil, 30, from Denver, sat before the federal court in Missouri.

Natalie McNeil was sentenced to four years and three months without conditional release and ordered the government to lose $ 121,000. Tanner McNeil was sentenced to 2.5 years and sentenced to just over $ 1 million.

They are among five Missouri residents and two Colorado residents who have pleaded guilty and been convicted in the case, the prosecutors said.

Tanner McNeil and Benjamin Parker, 29, from Denver, shipped the marijuana to conspirators in Missouri in sealed packages in plastic protein containers, prosecutors said. Each shipment usually contained between 4 and 6 pounds. A total of 121 packages (484 to 726 pounds of marijuana) were shipped during the conspiracy.

Natalie McNeil has deposited money into the bank accounts of Tanner McNeil and Parker in Missouri. The men then took the money from the banks in Colorado.

A total of $ 1.7 million in drug proceeds was deposited in Missouri, researchers found that Tanner McNeil and Parker had withdrawn about $ 1.3 million in Colorado.

