Julianne Hough at Brooks LaichMarriage may be in the rocks, but you can’t count it!

Earlier this month, we started to pick up on hints that the couple had hit a rough patch in their relationship and that suspicions only continued to grow after people approached them and confirmed that they had problems.

According to a new People report, the professional hockey player is still hoping for a reconciliation with his free wife!

A source close to the 36-year-old athlete says he wants things to work with Julianne eventually:

“If it were up to Brooks, he would stay married. And he obviously still hopes things will go with Jules.”

As our readers will remember, the two tied the knot back in 2017. Last year, they also opened up about pregnancy testing through in-vitro fertilization and at that time, we had no reason to believe that there was any problem going down behind closed doors – but things have clearly turned around since then.

The insider continued to explain the couple’s current situation, noting that while Hough “has a life of his own that he seems happy with,” Laich has “continued to cling” to their connection. Is this why he still wears his wedding band while the Dancing with the Stars alum is always spotless without him? Well …

All things considered, Brooks’ inner circle reportedly encouraged him to get his thoughts while playing things:

“Friends encourage her to take care of herself.”

As good as it sounds, he seems to be preparing for the worst possible outcome here.

Hough’s wife has been a vocal voice on social media lately about prioritizing happiness in this new chapter of life and has not explicitly said a peek about keeping her marriage crisp, either. So, there’s that.

Will they do or will they not do things?

Speaking on the fact that neither party has publicly addressed the tension in marriage, a second Human source recently said:

“Maybe it’s just a phase, maybe not. But either way they’re not going to make it public right now.”

The insider added that the professional dancer – who revealed last summer that she was not straight – “was very independent and a free spirit, and that was tough for their marriage.”

But another said, the two “never give up,” but instead choose to handle things privately.

What do U, Perezcious readers think? For now, it will appear that Brooks is making all public moves to save things with Julianne. The starlet and her dance company are currently on a self-help journey along Oprah Winfrey. Do you think he’ll offer a statement about all of this anytime soon?

Sound OFF with your theories in the comments section (below) …

