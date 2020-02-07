Brooklyn Teen shot dead while raping on Facebook Live

The NYPD investigates the deadly shooting of the 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey. He was raping on Facebook Live when he was shot and killed

CNN.com reports: “Around 6:45 PM, the police responded to a 911 phone call about a shot in Elton Street and New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a New York police statement. Police found 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey with a bullet wound in his head, unconscious and unresponsive. “

He was declared dead in the hospital. Facebook has deleted the video.

According to CNN, he would race a car 35 seconds from the inside. A local store clerk told NBC New York: “I thought it was a blast or people playing. I didn’t know it was that serious. ”

Another witness said, “The man was literally shot in front of my friend’s house. It’s terrible.”

Jeremiah’s mother, Debra Dickey, CNN said: “I just miss my son. I should not sob here while they are still walking around freely.”

