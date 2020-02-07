Brooklyn Nine-Nine grows up, but not too fast

Jake and Amy are … not pregnant! But now they want to be that for the first time.

In season seven premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Amy (Melissa Fumerothought she might be pregnant, and she spent most of the episode trying to pee or hold her pee to do a pregnancy test.

She and Jake (Andy Samberg) had famously discussed the possibility of children last season in an episode that was almost a bit unpleasant. Jake had never wanted children after how bad his relationship with his own father was, and Amy always had. By the end of that episode, Jake came around, and by the end of the first half of the two episodes premier tonight, when the pregnancy test was negative, he had come so that he and Amy decided they could actually start trying now for children.

It’s just the last change in the Nine-Nine, including Terry (Terry Crews) be promoted to lieutenant and taking over Holt (Andre Braugher), who has been relegated to a uniformed officer and does not handle it properly. In a sense, he has nothing to do with it, because he has taken over the entire premiere tonight to take over Jake’s case and refuse to follow cone-related orders.

The cast says it looks like the show is entering adulthood.

“Everyone comes up, and there are risks involved, because there are chances that I will actually go somewhere else and try different things. It is always something of everyone moving, everyone is growing, people are continuing, families are growing, ” Terry Crews said during a press day before the show, before episodes were released to the press. “After Jake and Amy got married, it changed the dynamics. You start to feel like high school is over. It’s like we’re friends, but high school is ready. Now we’re going to a whole different phase.”

“It’s a bit inevitable unless you want the show to stay in exactly the same place,” said Samberg. “All cast has been seven years older since we started, so it makes sense, and it’s nice for us to even vaguely portray the things that happen to our characters where we are a little bit more in our own lives. ”

And even though Jake and Amy are now much closer to wanting to try for children, they “walk nowhere,” says Samberg.

“It’s a big switch to go from never thinking that you would ever want children because of your own relationship with your father, to decide that you would really do that, so I’d say it’s not something that gets resolved so quickly , “he explained.

Jake grew up in many ways in the series (can you ever imagine that season one Jake Peralta is really married to Amy Santiago?) But Samberg thinks he will never completely lose what Jake Jake makes: his relative immaturity.

“It was great, and I think writing really helped, and I think we will ride that train as long as my face lasts, and you know, hair and makeup do a great job and don’t make me look like me drank from the wrong cup at the end of Indiana Jones, “he joked. “We don’t have to abandon Jake’s youthful spirit. He can grow up and grow in his life and still be stupid and in Die Hard. I’m not necessarily back on how there are fewer jokes about how he gummy loves worms or something, but as in my own life, I am still a very silly, goofy person, but I am now also a father and married and have more responsibility, and that is just a kind of aging ”

At this point in the series, it would have been credible if this man called himself the Manhunter, allowing his partner to follow him around singing “Manhunter” in honor of “Maneater” and then show him that he became a father at the end of the episode, and that says something.

In the second episode of the night nobody seemed to have grown up that much.

Everyone was convinced that the new captain was there to sabotage Holt or somehow destroy the team. Of course they had believed that before, and Captain Kim did indeed seem incredibly nice, but the trouble the Nine-Nine made to sniff finally released a frightened dog at a fancy party and chased the best non-Holt captain away from the team ever had it.

Braugher promised that Holt would only be relegated “shortly”, but that relegation is already difficult for everyone to deal with.

“We really enjoyed being a writer with the inversion of power that occurs when Holt is downgraded to a uniformed officer, and I think we’ve really tried to pay tribute to that storyline and not just brush it over,” showrunner said Dan Goor. “It has an effect on everyone, because the Holt relationship with every person in the district is an important relationship.”

It mainly makes Holt a Holt that we have never seen before.

“It is difficult, I think, for everyone, because Holt is used to being a commander, and so his instincts still lead him to more or less take that position …” said Braugher. “Holt feels like his talents are wasted on the beat, but then he learns to appreciate the journey of going back and doing what he has previously skipped and enjoying it. Holt was a brilliant detective and then a captain, and now he has time as to use a flat foot to learn a new lesson about his neighborhood, his municipality and his family within the police station. ”

“If Holt is around, you know he is no longer the boss, so there is some sort of this power change,” Fumero said. “And I’d say he doesn’t handle it that well.”

He is also not so happy with the fact that Terry acted to take over a little more authority and take over Holt’s office.

“I don’t like the paintings he has on the wall,” Braugher said. “The photos that Terry has on the wall are all photos from Manhattan, and so Holt is a bit … his jaw is a bit clenched because he prefers to be Brooklyn photos, but otherwise it’s a pretty good ride. “

For Rosa, her growing up involves learning to open more, which she feels she can do now that Holt is no longer her boss.

“Because Holt is less in a dominant position and because they have known each other for so long, I think Rosa shares more private things about her personal life,” says Stephanie Beaztriz. “She does it bit by bit, so it is very rare that she shares in a group, but one on one … I think because they are more equal, she and Holt at least, there is certainly room for her to spend less with him to be guarded this season. ”

Hopefully that helps her to be sufficiently open to make a relationship really work.

“Rosa’s love life is really a difficult ride for her,” says Beatriz. “I feel like I’m an open book and I’m often cast to play these very closed characters, but I can certainly identify with the fear of being vulnerable in a relationship, and I think this is probably a of the core issues … In Rosa there is a core of resisting vulnerability, or an aversion to it in general, and you must be a little vulnerable if you have a long-term relationship. ”

For Boyle, growth comes in the form of something else: Jake and Amy and a lack of limits.

“Boyle is certainly excited to be involved in the marriage of Jake and Amy in a way he might or should not be,” said Joe Lo Truglio. “I am not suggesting anything suggestive, but he does want to be a little involved with that family and I think they set their limits there.”

And for Scully and Hitchcock not much has changed or will change completely.

“We’re still not listening to anyone,” said Joel McKinnon Miller.

“We are still banned to our island in the bullpen,” Dirk Blocker added. “I think I have more hair this season.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be broadcast on Thursday at 8:30 PM. on NBC.

