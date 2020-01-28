It’s been a while since we covered Bronze whale, and it looks like a good wine, they have only aged over time. And, like wine, the flavor profile can change a bit when in the bottle.

For Bronze Whale, that meant mixing their indie and electronic vibes with a bit of hip hop and a bit of R&B, putting it all together in a way that seemed personal and special to them. Hip hop may be a little lacking, but everything else is perfectly in tune with their new song, “Austin Is Fading”, with Poles.

The song is soft on the edges but it has a hard center, talking about some very real ideas and the feeling of clinging to something that might overtake you.

“We tend to write late… like very late. So, without fail, someone (or one of us) usually passes out in the studio. This was the case with our friend Austin (Poles) who worked on this song with us. The name stayed, but in writing the lyrics, I decided to explore what the city we live in (Austin, TX) means to us and how radical it is, and our relationships within it are changing. “

This is just the start for Bronze Whale, with their first single of the year. You can listen to it below.

Lyrics:

Is all of this a tough battle for you

Or can we find a compromise and hold on

Little moments until we forget

How we got there

I said I couldn’t go

Now i feel a change

I said I would take this time to rearrange

I feel strange

Give you something to remember

Said baby, hold on to you

Hold on to you

Said we hang on

Hold on to you

Hold on to you

Hold on to you

Hold on to you

In the distance I will find a way

To collect these scattered pieces that you have forgiven

And I wait until we touch again

Come back to this place

I said I wouldn’t go away

We can make this change

Get closer now but you refrain

You made me feel

Give me something to remember

Baby hold on to you

Baby hold on to you

Hold on to you

Said we hang on

Hold on to you

Hold on to you

Hold on to you

Hold on to you