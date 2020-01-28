It’s been a while since we covered Bronze whale, and it looks like a good wine, they have only aged over time. And, like wine, the flavor profile can change a bit when in the bottle.
For Bronze Whale, that meant mixing their indie and electronic vibes with a bit of hip hop and a bit of R&B, putting it all together in a way that seemed personal and special to them. Hip hop may be a little lacking, but everything else is perfectly in tune with their new song, “Austin Is Fading”, with Poles.
The song is soft on the edges but it has a hard center, talking about some very real ideas and the feeling of clinging to something that might overtake you.
“We tend to write late… like very late. So, without fail, someone (or one of us) usually passes out in the studio. This was the case with our friend Austin (Poles) who worked on this song with us. The name stayed, but in writing the lyrics, I decided to explore what the city we live in (Austin, TX) means to us and how radical it is, and our relationships within it are changing. “
This is just the start for Bronze Whale, with their first single of the year.
Lyrics:
Is all of this a tough battle for you
Or can we find a compromise and hold on
Little moments until we forget
How we got there
I said I couldn’t go
Now i feel a change
I said I would take this time to rearrange
I feel strange
Give you something to remember
Said baby, hold on to you
Hold on to you
Said we hang on
Hold on to you
Hold on to you
Hold on to you
Hold on to you
In the distance I will find a way
To collect these scattered pieces that you have forgiven
And I wait until we touch again
Come back to this place
I said I wouldn’t go away
We can make this change
Get closer now but you refrain
You made me feel
Give me something to remember
Baby hold on to you
Baby hold on to you
Hold on to you
Said we hang on
Hold on to you
Hold on to you
Hold on to you
Hold on to you