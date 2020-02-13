Bronny James makes a name for himself in the world of basketball

Photo: Jay LaPrete / Associated Press

The 15-year-old son of NBA superstar Lebron James, Bronny, is making a name for himself in the world of basketball.

As Bronny James goes through his teenage years, he gets more and more attention.

Bronny’s Instagram followers have been reported to have grown by 3.5 million in less than nine months. The Sierra Canyon has drawn up to 17,378 fans in a single game this season, more than three times the average participation in a DI college fight for men.

According to Bronny’s school in the Sierra Canyon: “The fan interest of a unique player like LeBron is transcendent. LeBron [Sr.] captures national interest, and that goes beyond Bronny. If you like “LeBron James Jr.” you have this built-in name recognition, and now you have “Bronny” as a brand. This brand is associated with the Sierra Canyon. ”

Do we see a potential NBA superstar emerging in Bronny James? It seems we are.

