Broncos get their money’s worth with new coach rental

After the Broncos filled their vacant OC and WR coaching positions with Eric Kiesau and Matt Miller, respectively … there was only one coaching position left after Lee Marks’ somewhat confusing transition to rival the Fresno State conference (baffling because Fresno smells). For weeks, there has been speculation about the FCS coach or even the former FBS head coach who would take the reins. It turns out that … none of these avenues were ultimately chosen because the Broncos announced that Winston Venable will get the keys to the stable.

Surprised? We were a little (okay a lot). Personally, I have (platonically) loved Winston Venable since he hit heads as Bronco nickel, and I was on the moon when he returned to Boise to help the Broncos as an academic liaison and development coordinator of players, I just assumed his jump to the coaching ranks would be on the other side of the line of scrimmage. That said, position coaches often intervene in positions where they have no playing experience and Venable is one of the most appreciated and respected faces on the sidelines of Bronco by his players, so after the first “man-we-were-shock-on-that-one”, I definitely came on the rental. As Harsin himself said in the press release:

“… Winston gave everything he had in all the areas he was capable of since he set foot on campus as a student-athlete … when he joined our program after his playing career was no different. It is an opportunity he has won and I am delighted to see him flourish in his new role. ”

Current and former players have already weighed in and the rental gets high marks (speaking of “high” marks … did I ever tell you where Lee ran away?). Of course, the name we really trust here is The Slant itself … takeout, Tom (and Shane):

I agree, SWR. He will also command the room and be an elite recruiter.

To complete the weekend hires, Anthony Lazard, who will take over as deputy director of football performance (not assistant to the director … this title is held by Mr. Schrute). Lazard comes to Broncoland from the Appalachian State, where he held a similar role. My internet investigation tells me that he is also the older brother of the current player outside of Green Bay, Allen Lazard, who is more factoid than anything else.

Welcome, Anthony and welcome to another office, Mr. Venable

