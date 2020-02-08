‘Broke Boys are pained that the old man, Ned Nwoko, got Regina Daniels’ – social media user

A social media user beat up people who are always interested in Regina Daniels and her relationship with billionaire Ned Nwoko.

The marriage of the young actress to the 59-year-old politician (some news portals even claim that he is 62 years old) continually elicits contempt and excitement from a group of Internet users, especially when they flaunt their “forbidden marriage” and theirs Photos bring in the face of critics on social media.

The user, known as Benwems, says broken boys are tortured that they didn’t get a chance to beat them like other cheap girls who cross their path.

She shared the following:

I don’t know why many people worry about this girl’s private life. She married an old man, he would still marry another woman, blah blah … In my opinion most of the boys who beat her up are in pain that they can’t get them and it is an old man who she gets because they don’t have the money to woo her. For the ladies who beat them up, they are jealous of the luxury she gets from her old husband. Still, she went the way of honor by marrying the old man. She is better than other girls who are concubines with older men and married men. Many young girls have made appointments with married men and sugar dads. At least she hasn’t married a side chick. So you should all take care of your affairs and stop drinking Panadol to relieve someone else’s headache. The irony is; If you ask a Nigerian to drink Panadol for your headache, it won’t. However, if you don’t ask him, this is the right time.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com