Brock Lesnar confronts Matt Riddle with the parade

There are no backstage issues when Royal Rumble, Matt Riddle or Brock are in front of the camera. Mas, so Agora and you for Revelado or Realmente for discussing Entre-os-Dois-Lutadores.

The WWE confirms the story and confirms the decision for Brock. It is in a place where the King of the Brothers is present.

Após isso, “The Beast Incarnate”, explains a matte puzzle.

“Miúdo, é melhor parares de referir or meu nome e de me mencionares em m * rdas, nós nunca iremos trabalhar around com o outro. Nunca ”.

You made a good choice to meet Matt Riddle and take a habitual pose or relax.

Brock Lesnar assim que falou com Matt Riddle answered a number of Matt Riddle questions. The king of the brothers is a queen of the brothers who knows no royal rumble. You can also choose a language other than NXT to change the original shape.

Achas que após este confronto, Matt Riddle vai continuar a falar by Brock Lesnar?