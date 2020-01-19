Broadcasting Prince Harry first seen after the royal departure

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the Ivy Chelsea garden earlier this afternoon.

Prince Harry was seen in public for the first time after an agreement was reached with the Palace for him and Meghan Markle to separate from the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex seemed to be in a good mood when he was heading to the Ivy Chelsea Garden restaurant in London tonight.

With a blazer and a white shirt with Chinese pants, he went to dinner with the godfather of baby Archie and his former mentor, Mark Dyer.

It is believed that dinner is in aid of his charity Sentebale, which Prince Harry founded in 2006 along with Prince Seeiso, Chief Matsieng Chief of the Basotho Royal Family.

It comes after the Queen last night announced the terms of the agreement that will cause the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to renounce royal duties in the spring, while seeking to forge a new life in Canada.

As part of the agreement, Harry and Meghan will abandon their RHS titles and also will not receive public funds for royal duties.

They are also expected to pay the £ 2.4 million money from taxpayers for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their family home in the United Kingdom, Buckingham Palace announced.

The agreement was reached after Harry and Meghan made the surprising announcement earlier this month that they wished to retire as royalty members.

Harry is expected to abandon all of his official military positions and the couple will also spend most of their time in North America, a source told ITV.

It occurs when the prime minister wished them the “best” for the future.

He added that he was sure that the royal family, “which has been around for a long time, will find a way forward.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s father has beaten his daughter for separating himself from royalty.

Speaking in Mexico for a documentary for Channel 5, Markle said: “It is disappointing because it actually got all girls’ dreams, all the girls wanted to become princesses and she got it.”

He added: “They are turning (the Royal Family into a Walmart with a crown.”