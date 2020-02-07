British TV presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay in a powerful moment

It’s a big day! British TV presenter Phillip Schofield came out as gay.

The old host of ITV’s This Morning made the announcement in the show and his Instagram story on Friday, and took the time to thank his wife, their two daughters, and their families for their support.

As he wrote in his statement on Instagram: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s apparently perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or their well-being – and so you don’t know what I’ve been using for the last few years. With I have come to terms with the strength and support of my wife and my daughters by being gay. “

“This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home,” he continued. “I have been married to [Stephanie Lowe] for almost 27 years, and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family has kept me so close together: they have tried to cheer me up, throttle me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. “

While his heart is breaking for the major changes that this is causing in his family’s life, he is rightly proud of himself for sharing his truth with the world.

As his statement went on: “These days, gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that is only because of the pain that I inflict on my family.”

Schofield was interviewed by his co-host Holly Willoughby to further discuss his announcement this morning.

<noscript><iframe width="400" height="500" frameborder="0" src="https://www.bbc.com/news/av/embed/p082l0kt/51414010"></noscript>

As he shared with Willoughby: “All you can be in your life is honest to yourself and I got to the point that I knew I wasn’t being honest to myself. I got to the point that I didn’t like myself very much because I was not honest with myself. “

For her part, Willoughby wanted to make one thing very clear to viewers. As she said, “And I think it’s really important to emphasize that you haven’t forced a hand here at all. This is your decision.”

“It was absolutely my decision,” the 57-year-old confirmed later, noting that while he feels guilty for his family in what “nothing can be a painful process for them,” he is at the same time full of pride .

“But at the same time,” he said, “I will sit here and say that I am actually proud of myself today.” As he should be!

As for other people’s reactions, the British TV staple is flooded with support on social media for sharing its truth.

As James Corden tweeted, “Incredibly proud of @Schofe today. Know for everyone struggling today that you are brave and loved x.”

As co-ITV presenters Ant and Dec tweeted, “Huge respect and admiration for our friend Schofe. Send love to you P, and your 3 beautiful girls.”

Schofield has hosted this morning since 2002. Much love to him on this memorable day!

