British television presenter Philip Schofield confirms gay status after 27 years of marriage

Phillip Bryan Schofield, a British television host who works with ITV, has confirmed that after 27 years of marriage to his wife Stephanie Lowe, he is gay.

The 57-year-old Schofield, who has two daughters with his wife, announced this in a statement he posted on his Instagram story on Friday.

In his opinion, the disclosure of his current status in his family has broken many hearts.

He said, “You never know what’s going on in an apparently perfect life, what problems you’re struggling with, or how you’re doing. So you don’t know what has bothered me in recent years.”

“With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have resigned myself to being gay.

“This has led to many heartbreaking conversations at home.

”I’ve been married to Steph for almost 27 years and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby.

“My family held me so tight that they tried to cheer me up, suffocating me with kindness and love despite their own confusion.

“Still I can’t sleep and there were some very dark moments.

My inner conflict is in contrast to an outside world that has changed so much for the better.

“Being gay is rightly a reason to celebrate and be proud today.

“Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that only comes from the injuries I inflict on my family.

“Every day this morning I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open to face their truth. Now it’s my turn to share mine.”

“You will probably all come a little bit surprisingly and I understand, but only if I am honest can I hope to find peace in my head and find a way forward.”

Schofield is known for “Dancing on Ice and this Morning” programs, which he presents on ITV and won a National Television Award last week.

See details below ..