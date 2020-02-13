British rescued today from coronavirus outbreak city freed from quarantine

Britons being quarantined at the Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral are released today (Photo: PA)

After two weeks of isolation, 83 Britons rescued during the deadly outbreak will be released today from coronary-affected Wuhan.

When a woman in London became the ninth person to test positive for the infection, the British spent their last night in seclusion at Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral, Merseyside.

The group signed contracts after landing in the UK on a government-chartered emergency evacuation flight, which agreed to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Every member of the group tested negative for the virus.

The patient, who is now being treated at a specialized NHS center in Guy’s and St. Thomas in the capital, was contracted with the virus in China, said English chief physician professor Chris Whitty.

As with the previously confirmed cases, officials are working to identify recent contacts they had, but the news has fueled fears that the London Tube network could now help the virus “spread like wildfire.”

Dr. Robin Thompson from Oxford University said: “In general, if a first case is in a densely populated area, the risk of long-term transmission from person to person is greater.

“This is exacerbated by the fact that London is a transport hub and the metro can provide a network for spreading the virus quickly.

“As a result, given the London case, it is to be expected that this case involves an increased risk compared to the others we have seen.”

Kharn Lambert, one of the quarantined patients in Arrowe Park said yesterday that he is “ecstatic” to leave.

“I am so happy that everyone came back with negative test results,” he said.

During their time in quarantine, a member had threatened to leave the isolation unit, prompting the government to announce new legal powers that would force people with the disease to be quarantined and forcibly sent to isolation if they were considered a threat.

The group thanked the people of Merseyside for showering with treats, games and pictures of pets to help them cope with quarantine life.

Natalie Francis, one of the 83 evacuated prisoners, said she had had “extraordinary happiness” to spend two weeks in such a “beautiful place.”

The facility, near Liverpool, has been flooded with donations after residents set up a Facebook group ‘Coronavirus Compassionate’.

The release of the evacuated group comes one day after Steve Walsh, the businessman who contracted a corona virus in Singapore and started infecting at least 11 others, received full permission and was released from the hospital.

Scout leader Steve, 53, from Hove in East Sussex, stopped at a ski resort in France on the way home to the UK, where five other Britons were infected with coronavirus, now called Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the health commission in Hubei, the province at the center of the outbreak, said that 14,840 new cases of the virus were diagnosed on Wednesday and 242 new deaths.

Officials have reduced the huge leap in numbers to a change in the way things are measured.

Coronavirus has killed more than 1,350 people and infected more than 60,000 people.