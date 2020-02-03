British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives his first important speech after the Brexit

The UK formally left the EU on 31 January and is now in a pre-agreed transition period where it is free to open trade negotiations with countries around the world.

London: The word Brexit is “over” and disappears behind us in history, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday in his first big speech since the UK formally left the European Union after 47 years of membership following the vote for the divorce agreement in June 2016.

In a triumphant vision for the UK to become a campaigner and catalyst for free trade around the world, Johnson said the UK exit from the 27-person economic bloc meant that it would not accept all its rules because it open negotiations with countries around the world.

“It’s not forbidden. It’s just over … it’s gone. I wouldn’t say it’s like the big bang or the Norman conquest. It’s just that it goes back to the history behind us,” Johnson said when he he was asked why he did not refer to the word “Brexit,” even during the speech at the historic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, as a reflection of Britain’s trade history in its many colonies during the empire.

“I will not even mention the name of the controversy except to say that it starts with B. Retreating into the past behind us. We have the possibility, we have the newly conquered powers, we know where we want to go, and that is in the world, “he said.

The central theme of his speech was to emphasize the UK Government’s approach to the forthcoming negotiations with the EU during the transition period that started on Friday evening and which ran at the end of December.

Johnson’s tough message was that the UK would seek a “pragmatic” agreement with the EU following the example of Canada, but that it was also prepared for looser ties related to Australia if it meant full alignment with EU rules and laws. .

“The reason that we are not striving for membership or partial membership of the customs union or any adjustment is at least in part that I want this country to be an independent player and catalyst for free trade around the world,” he said.

Johnson specifically referred to the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Japan as the top of the list of countries where the UK would immediately start talks for new trade arrangements.

India was not mentioned in this first list, but he emphasized that the British Ministry of International Trade was ready to start conversations around the world at the same time.

“We are ready for the large multi-dimensional chess game in which we enter into more than one negotiation at the same time, limiting to using nerves and muscles and instincts that this country has not had to use for half a century,” he said.

In a similar speech in Brussels, Michel Barnier, the EU’s main negotiator, said that the EU was willing to offer a “very ambitious trade agreement as the central pillar of this partnership”, but that it would depend on the UK that agrees with “specific and effective guarantees for a level playing field” to ensure competition “remains open and fair”.

Trade negotiations between the UK and the EU formally begin in March, with all agreements to be approved by all 27 members of the economic bloc.

Johnson had hailed the historic Brexit moment as the beginning of a new era for the UK in his speech to the nation just before Brexit.

