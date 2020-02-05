British Man claims to have defeated Coronavirus with ‘Hot Whiskey and Honey’

According to reports, Connor Reed, an English teacher in Wuhan, was diagnosed two months ago.

Photo: Facebook / Connor Reed

A British man living in Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the corona virus outbreak – has claimed that he has been able to cure his illness with alcohol and honey. According to reports, Connor Reed, an English teacher in Wuhan, was diagnosed two months ago.

He had had flu and pneumonia-like symptoms, including a bad cough when he went for a check-up. He was shocked to discover that he had caught the insect and told The Sun that he felt he might not survive the ordeal. Connor had to be hospitalized for two weeks, although he admitted that he refused anti-biotics prescribed by doctors.

He claimed that he relied on his inhaler to help him breathe, given that shortness of breath is one of the symptoms. In addition, he drank glasses of warm whiskey with honey and claims to have defeated the deadly disease that has so far claimed more than 400 lives around the world. The Pioneer quoted him as saying that sufficient rest and placing himself in quarantine are the best chances of recovery.

Connor also told The Sun that Wuhan, where he has been living for 3 years, has become a ghost town and people barely leave their homes. He also said that the police arrested anyone who stepped outside without a mask.

On the other hand, the dangers of the epidemic do not seem to be over with more than 20,000 cases worldwide.

