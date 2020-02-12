British government to give Ofcom the power to control what’s on the internet

The British government will appoint a new supervisor to check what is on the internet, it said.

The decision was made as part of a new “online damage” plan that ministers say will protect people if they use the internet.

But critics say that the addition of new rules and regulations could hamper freedom of expression on the internet, giving the government unprecedented powers to decide what is posted and available on the internet. Campaign group Big Brother Watch has called the plans ‘dangerous and wrong’ and has suggested that they are ‘a direct attack on the fundamental right to freedom of expression’.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Ofcom will have the power to enforce a “duty of care” on companies such as Facebook and Twitter “to protect users against harmful and illegal content from terrorists and children.” It will be able to punish those companies that do not fulfill this duty.

Previous proposals have suggested that the regulator impose fines on platforms and websites that in its opinion have not protected users from seeing harmful videos, such as violent or child abuse videos.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/25 Pistoling human-like robot sent into space

Russia has launched a humanoid robot into space on a rocket on its way to the International Space Station (ISS). The Fedor robot will spend 10 days aboard the ISS practicing skills such as using tools to solve problems on board. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has previously shared videos of Fedor shooting and shooting guns with deadly accuracy.

Dmitry Rogozin / Twitter

2/25 Google is turning 21

Google is celebrating its 21st birthday on September 27. The search engine was founded in September 1998 by two PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in their dormitories at Stanford University in California. Page and Brin chose the name google because it called the mathematical term “googol,” meaning that 10 to 100 is elevated

Google

3/25 Hexa drone takes off

Chief engineer of LIFT plane Balazs Kerulo demonstrates the company “Hexa” personal drone vessels in Lago Vista, Texas on June 3, 2019

Reuters

4/25 Project Scarlett succeeds Xbox One

Microsoft announced Project Scarlett, the successor to the Xbox One, on E3 2019. The company said the new console will be 4 times as powerful as the Xbox One and is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release date

Getty

5/25 First new iPod in four years

Apple has announced the new iPod Touch, the first new iPod in four years. The device has the option to add more storage space, up to 256 GB

Apple

6/25 Foldable phone can flop

Samsung will cancel orders from its Galaxy Fold phone at the end of May if the phone is not ready for sale. The $ 2000 folding phone was found to break easily, with review copies being recalled after a kickback

FATHER

7/25 Non-starter loading mat

Apple has canceled its AirPower wireless charging mat, which was meant to charge several Apple products at the same time

AFP / Getty

8/25 “Super league” India is shooting satellite

India has claimed status as part of a “super competition” of countries after shooting a live satellite in a test of new rocket technology

EPA

9/25 5G incoming

5G wireless internet is expected to be launched in 2019, with the potential to reach speeds of 50mb / s

Getty

10/25 Uber stops testing without driver after death

Uber stopped testing non-driver vehicles after a woman was killed by one of their cars in Tempe, Arizona. March 19, 2018

Getty

11/25

Gesturing a humanoid robot during a demo at a booth at the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX / Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore

Getty

12/25

Gesturing a humanoid robot during a demo at a booth at the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX / Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore

Getty

13/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

14/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

15/25

The giant human-like robot shows a striking resemblance to the military robots in the movie “Avatar” and is claimed by the makers of a South Korean robot company as a world first

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

16/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

17/25

The saxophonistic robot WAS-5 from Waseda University, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi

Rex

18/25

The WAS-5 saxophonist robot from Waseda University, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi and Kaptain Rock, plays a string of light saber guitar jam session

Rex

19/25

A test line of a new energy suspension track that looks like the giant panda is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

Reuters

20/25

A test line of a new energy suspension track, resembling a giant panda, can be seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

Reuters

21/25

A concept car from Trumpchi of GAC Group is shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Rex

22/25

A Mirai fuel cell vehicle from Toyota is displayed at the International Automotive Exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Reuters

23/25

A visitor tries a Nissan VR experience at the international car exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Reuters

24/25

A man watches an exhibition entitled ‘Mimus’, a giant industrial robot that has been reprogrammed for interaction with people during a photo call at the new Design Museum in South Kensington, London

Getty

25/25

A new Israeli Da-Vinci unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by Elbit Systems is shown during the 4th International Conference on Home Land Security and Cyber ​​in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv

Getty

1/25 Pistoling human-like robot sent into space

Russia has launched a humanoid robot into space on a rocket on its way to the International Space Station (ISS). The Fedor robot will spend 10 days aboard the ISS practicing skills such as using tools to solve problems on board. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has previously shared videos of Fedor shooting and shooting guns with deadly accuracy.

Dmitry Rogozin / Twitter

2/25 Google is turning 21

Google is celebrating its 21st birthday on September 27. The search engine was founded in September 1998 by two PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in their dormitories at Stanford University in California. Page and Brin chose the name google because it called the mathematical term “googol,” meaning that 10 to 100 is elevated

Google

3/25 Hexa drone takes off

Chief engineer of LIFT plane Balazs Kerulo demonstrates the company “Hexa” personal drone vessels in Lago Vista, Texas on June 3, 2019

Reuters

4/25 Project Scarlett succeeds Xbox One

Microsoft announced Project Scarlett, the successor to the Xbox One, on E3 2019. The company said the new console will be 4 times as powerful as the Xbox One and is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release date

Getty

5/25 First new iPod in four years

Apple has announced the new iPod Touch, the first new iPod in four years. The device has the option to add more storage space, up to 256 GB

Apple

6/25 Foldable phone can flop

Samsung will cancel orders from its Galaxy Fold phone at the end of May if the phone is not ready for sale. The $ 2000 folding phone was found to break easily, with review copies being recalled after a kickback

FATHER

7/25 Non-starter loading mat

Apple has canceled its AirPower wireless charging mat, which was meant to charge several Apple products at the same time

AFP / Getty

8/25 “Super league” India is shooting satellite

India has claimed status as part of a “super competition” of countries after shooting a live satellite in a test of new rocket technology

EPA

9/25 5G incoming

5G wireless internet is expected to be launched in 2019, with the potential to reach speeds of 50mb / s

Getty

10/25 Uber stops testing without driver after death

Uber stopped testing non-driver vehicles after a woman was killed by one of their cars in Tempe, Arizona. March 19, 2018

Getty

11/25

Gesturing a humanoid robot during a demo at a booth at the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX / Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore

Getty

12/25

Gesturing a humanoid robot during a demo at a booth at the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX / Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore

Getty

13/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

14/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

15/25

The giant human-like robot shows a striking resemblance to the military robots in the movie “Avatar” and is claimed by the makers of a South Korean robot company as a world first

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

16/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

17/25

The saxophonistic robot WAS-5 from Waseda University, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi

Rex

18/25

The WAS-5 saxophonist robot from Waseda University, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi and Kaptain Rock, plays a string of light saber guitar jam session

Rex

19/25

A test line of a new energy suspension track that looks like the giant panda is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

Reuters

20/25

A test line of a new energy suspension track, resembling a giant panda, can be seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

Reuters

21/25

A concept car from Trumpchi of GAC Group is shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Rex

22/25

A Mirai fuel cell vehicle from Toyota is displayed at the International Automotive Exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Reuters

23/25

A visitor tries a Nissan VR experience at the international car exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Reuters

24/25

A man watches an exhibition entitled ‘Mimus’, a giant industrial robot that has been reprogrammed for interaction with people during a photo call at the new Design Museum in South Kensington, London

Getty

25/25

A new Israeli Da-Vinci unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by Elbit Systems is shown during the 4th International Conference on Home Land Security and Cyber ​​in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv

Getty

The government’s response said the regulator should be responsible for ensuring that online businesses have the systems and processes to fulfill the duty of care to allow people to use their platforms safely.

The new update comes after the white paper on online damage, which contains a number of suggestions for how the government could look to protect people online. Since then, the government has been consulting with technology companies, charities, and other groups in an effort to refine those suggestions.

In his new announcement, ministers said that the new regulation would be introduced with a view to protecting freedom of expression.

“Freedom of expression and the role of a free press are vital for a healthy democracy,” wrote culture secretary Nicky Morgan and home secretary Priti Patel. “We will ensure that there are safeguards in the legislation so that companies and the new regulator have a clear responsibility to protect users’ rights online, including freedom of expression and the need to create a lively and diverse public square preserve.”

view more

The government said it had chosen Ofcom as the new regulator because of its history, which in the past only extended to broadcasting, telecommunications and other related industries. The regulator is the “best” because he wants a “regulator with a proven track record of experience, expertise and credibility,” the government said.

“With Ofcom at the helm of a proportionate and powerful regulatory regime, we have an incredible opportunity to lead the world in building a thriving digital economy, powered by breakthrough technology, trusted by and protecting everyone in the UK,” Dame said Nicky.

“We will give the regulator the necessary powers to fight for an internet that remains vibrant and open, but with the protection, responsibility and transparency that people deserve.”

Ms. Patel said: “Although the internet can be used to connect people and stimulate innovation, we know that it can also be a hiding place for criminals, including pedophiles, to do massive damage.

“It is up to the technical companies to balance privacy and technological progress with the protection of children.

“That’s why it’s true that we have a strong regulator to ensure that social media companies fulfill their vital responsibility for vulnerable users.”

When the new regulatory plans were announced, Ofcom also announced that official Dame Melanie Dawes has been appointed as her new president.

Dame Melanie has been the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government since 2015 and will start in early March.

Ofcom’s chairman Lord Burns will also resign later this year after the government has indicated that it wanted a chairman who could fully implement his online claims program in the coming years.

Additional reporting by agencies

.