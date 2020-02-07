British doctor jailed for sexual abuse of 24 patients

LONDON – A British doctor who sexually abused two dozen female patients was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison on Friday by a judge who accused him of “trying to control women and sometimes humiliate them.”

Manish Shah was convicted in two separate trials of committing 90 offenses between 2009 and 2013. He responded to patients’ fears of cancer so that he could conduct unnecessary and invasive investigations of the 24 women, according to information presented during the trials.

On Friday, a judge from the Central Criminal Court in London sentenced Shah to three lifelong sentences with no chance of conditional release for 15 years.

“You were a master of deception and you abused your dominant position,” Judge Anne Molyneux said. “This was a terrible abuse of trust and caused unpredictable damage.”

Paul Goddard of the British Crown Prosecution Service said after the conviction that Shah was “a trusted doctor, but he took advantage of that confidence to abuse his female patients and then falsified their medical records to try to justify intimate medical examinations that should not have been place. ”

