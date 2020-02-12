British Airways launches Newquay flights in snub to Flybe

Less than four weeks after the troubled regional airline Flybe controversially revealed that it was terminating its flagship connection from Newquay to Heathrow Airport, British Airways has announced it will operate this route this summer.
BA will assign an Airbus A320 jet to the 210-mile route for five return flights per week between July 2 and September 7.
This compares to 28 services per week currently managed by Flybe – which successfully launched the Newquay-Heathrow link in March 2019.
But Flybe confirmed last month that it will switch flights back to Gatwick. It is said that the Heathrow slots are used by Flybe for a new route to Düsseldorf – in competition with British Airways.
Richard Thomasson, interim director of Newquay airport, said: “With such a large international airline, we will be able to offer our passengers one-stop access to the world, while global investors and tourists will benefit from an easier connection to our beautiful province. ”
The relocation of BA provides additional seats between London and Cornwall during peak season, but times are difficult for connections. Saturday morning service leaves Heathrow at 6.40 am and then spends more than two hours on the ground in Newquay before returning at 9.55 am.
Sunday’s departure from Heathrow is at 7:10 pm, but returns at 10:35 pm – too late to connect to flights from the UK’s busiest airport.
During the week there are flights on Monday and Friday evenings and on Thursday morning.
The British Airways movement can be seen as an opportunistic use of spare capacity when there is a demand for alternatives to road and rail. But it can also be interpreted as a rejection of Flybe, which is currently negotiating a loan from the British government to keep flying.
The Independent has asked Flybe for comments. The regional airline will soon be given the new name Virgin Connect.
British Airways last operated a short-term connection between Gatwick and Newquay in 2007-8.
